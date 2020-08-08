I picked up a 1993 roller and installed a 5.0 HO and cant get it to crank. I jumped the positive to the negative on the solenoid and it cranked, then took off the little jumper wire and it cranked also. SO obviously its from the solenoid back. Any ideas? Im not sure if the neutral safety switch has anything to do with it, I swapped out the old auto transmission harness to the T5 harness and have the NSS plugged in and the one to the speedo cable connected Im waiting for the 3rd harness to come in the mail next week. I tried to jump my car to make sure it was the battery but no luck still no crank I just hear the solenoid click once. Any help or ideas would be greatly appreciated.