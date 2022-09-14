Hello all:

Once again, the 86GT is giving me problems. Here goes:

While working on the ac not functioning, the car would not start or crank. Just the fuel pump hum and one click from under the hood. The battery has 12.8 volts, I replaced the starter relay with a Motorcraft one( lucky I had a spare), and nothing. Checked the shop manual and decided in accordance with the manual to replace the starter. Had it rebuilt locally and reinstalled it on the car (what fun). And the same result. I know check for fuel and spark. I'd say fuel is likely good as I replaced the pump this past Spring. That's fuel pump number 8 in 24 years of ownership. I just wanted cold ac for the summer and now nothing. So I need some ideas because I am out of patience with this car. Something breaks EVERY year in the driveway and I'm out money and time. Funny how this began when I moved to this awful state. I recall a post with a complete diagnostic routine but can't seem to find it. All ideas most welcome. Cheers.