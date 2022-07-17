No fuel pressure reading

My son has a 02 gt vert. Ran good until the transmission started acting up so parted it. 2 mths later the car barely starts and can give it gas without it stalling. Po190 code but swapped it our with my 00 gt one just to see. No change. I put in a new fuel pump 10mths ago along with fuel inline filter. I just changed the inline and cleaned out fuel rail and injectors. No change. Hook up a fuel pressure gauge and before start up shows 0 and after start up 0 even if given gas. Am I looking at changing the fuel pump agai. If I'm getting no pressure to the test gauge? Thanks