No loading dock, no forklift: parts delivery options?

I'm looking to lay my hands on a drive train and I'm being held up by delivery. I want to know if I'm missing an option or there's an easier way. I have no forklift and no loading dock, but I do have a pallet jack. The load may or may not come on a liftgate truck, and I can't know until it gets to the delivery truck and I have no control over that choice of vehicle. It will most likely be a standard flat bed trailer with no liftgate. A forklift rental is about $1000, ouch. What's the easiest way to get my motor and trans delivered here to the shop without a forklift? Use a tranship site and specify liftgate truck for the last segment?