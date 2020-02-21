No/Low Optioned Fox Bodies

I am new to the forum but a longtime Fox body fan. One thing that really interests me is low to no option cars such as radio delete, no A/C and the rare 41X package. I like cars built on the lightest platform with the most horsepower. These cars were built when the owner could tailor build a car to fit their needs and not just be offered a few packages that include unwanted options.

With all that being said, who has a low to no option fox body? I'd like to hear about it. Thanks
 

Hadn't heard of the 41x stripper package before.
Looked it up and its kind of cool. 1132 were made in 89 so pretty rare today.

They also talked about the competition preparation option for the 84-86 SVO stangs, which was similar.
 
