No/Low Optioned Fox Bodies

I am new to the forum but a longtime Fox body fan. One thing that really interests me is low to no option cars such as radio delete, no A/C and the rare 41X package. I like cars built on the lightest platform with the most horsepower. These cars were built when the owner could tailor build a car to fit their needs and not just be offered a few packages that include unwanted options.



With all that being said, who has a low to no option fox body? I'd like to hear about it. Thanks