I did my due diligence before i made an account and looked for every thread regarding power locks, switches, wires and actuators.



Power locks, switches show proper functioning.



The short of it is I purchased a 93 GT and the locks were not functioning. Took both driver and passenger side panels off. Switches are getting 12v of power on both sides. One side of the switch acts as a ground when the other is energized, vice versa.



Removed old actuator, do not believe it was seized because i could lock and unlock door with key. Actuator would not move when switch was toggled. Used my DMM and showed ~0 volts. same as the other side.



I made sure both actuators were in as the circuit must be closed for the locks to function. I undid some electrical tape on both sides and it looks like a previous owner made some test points because they most likely had the same issue they could not resolve.



My leading theory is that i must have a short underneath the dash somewhere as both door jambs look like they have impeccable wire management, most likely from a previous owner.



Help meeeeee