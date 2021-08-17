Electrical No power at either power lock actuator. 93 GT

D

dbix11

New Member
Aug 17, 2021
1
0
1
36
Western Mass
I did my due diligence before i made an account and looked for every thread regarding power locks, switches, wires and actuators.

Power locks, switches show proper functioning.

The short of it is I purchased a 93 GT and the locks were not functioning. Took both driver and passenger side panels off. Switches are getting 12v of power on both sides. One side of the switch acts as a ground when the other is energized, vice versa.

Removed old actuator, do not believe it was seized because i could lock and unlock door with key. Actuator would not move when switch was toggled. Used my DMM and showed ~0 volts. same as the other side.

I made sure both actuators were in as the circuit must be closed for the locks to function. I undid some electrical tape on both sides and it looks like a previous owner made some test points because they most likely had the same issue they could not resolve.

My leading theory is that i must have a short underneath the dash somewhere as both door jambs look like they have impeccable wire management, most likely from a previous owner.

Help meeeeee
 

