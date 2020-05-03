Fuel No power at fuel pu

1995 v6 mustang I just bought I changed the gromlet on the supply tube on gas tank. I forgot to disconnect the battery cable. I damaged the connector when reinstalling the tank. It got hot and I could tell it was softened. I think it killed the pump and no power to the pump. I disconnected the inertia switch and jumped them. Still no power. Checked all fuses all good. It will start with starting fluid but doesn't stay running without using the fluid. Also check the fuses for power under hood and found no power to any of those maxi fuses even though I had the key on run. I only had a homemade circuit tester with a light. I now have a multi meter but this is a strange lol one
Any ideas before I go dig in again?
 

