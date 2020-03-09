Electrical No power at ignition switch

J

JohnnyJ721

New Member
Mar 9, 2020
1
0
0
49
Poughkeepsie NY
Hi, everyone. Newly signed up to the site and was hoping a kind saint might be able to guide me in the right direction

I've got an 87 GT and was recently changing out the ignition switch on the column after the old one started splitting apart. I took the old one out, popped the new one in, reconnected the battery and used a screwdriver to slide the switch through its positions. Everything worked fine- even got the car started. I went to reattach the switch to the column and the instrument lights on the dash went out. Car would no longer start either. Took the switch off and probed the connector terminals for any power and found none. Checked fuses and they were fine, though I did notice the right half of the bank had no power going to them.

I'm hoping I may have just blown a fusible link. I came across a diagram of the switch connector on stangnet here, but am not sure if this applies to the 87. IF it is applicable, I guess I'll need to trace the "37" yellow ones at the bottom.

Any thoughts?
 

Attachments

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Tsc_1980 Electrical 89 5.0 ignition pwr power to ECM Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
Harveyj1965 Fuse box under the hood has power w the ignition off 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 11
D Electrical 1995 Cobra Ignition Switch Power Issues 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 0
G 94 Gt Ignition Not Getting Power 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 11
J Ignition switched power source 2005 - 2014 Specific V6 Tech 1
Similar threads
Electrical 89 5.0 ignition pwr power to ECM
Fuse box under the hood has power w the ignition off
Electrical 1995 Cobra Ignition Switch Power Issues
94 Gt Ignition Not Getting Power
Ignition switched power source
Top Bottom