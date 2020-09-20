No power steering at low RPM and dies at red lights. Are they related?

I've searched the internet far and wide but to no avail. I just got my Mustang and it dies when coming to a stop. I.e. when applying the brakes. Also it has no power steering at all when it is at idle and I'm wondering if they could be related. Before I go checking the brake booster or taking things apart and all that I thought I would ask your opinions first. I know my way around cars generally speaking but I'm new to Mustangs so any advice would be appreciated.



It's a 2001 GT 4.6l. Here are some of the mods I thought could come in to play



Stage 2 Comp Cams

wrapped Long tube headers

Off-road X pipe

Accel coil packs

90mm intake elbow w/matching MAF

Typhoon intake manifold

21 LB injectors

Underdrive performance pulley

Full fender intake

N2MB WOT box

.