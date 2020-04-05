No power steering or brakes

Hello, I just installed a power steering pump on my 97. I watched a bad video on how to bleed the system and did it wrong. After installing, I jacked up the car and crunk up the car(I know, this is where I messed up.) I turned the wheels from side to side a few times and had no air so I thought I was good to go. Well I had good steering and good brakes and the whine from the pump went away. So I drove it about a mile and then the brakes would go in and out and my power steering went away. I pulled in the drive way and my brakes locked up, I popped the cap on the ps reservoir and it was full of bubbles. This is where I realized I did something wrong. That’s when I did some further research and realized I was suppose to bleed the system with the car off(bad video with misinformation led me down the wrong path.) I jacked it back up and started turning the wheels from side to side to bleed the system with the car off. It’s very hard to turn, also I still have no brakes. Should it be hard to turn with the wheels off the ground? Also should I bleed the hydroboost and if so, which valve do I bleed? Also, should I bleed the brakes next? The final question is, do you guys think my ps pump is still good or did I screw it up? Thanks for any feedback, I’m new to the forum and this is my first post.
 

Ok, my car sat for a week and I went out today, jacked up the front and turned the wheels from lock to lock atleast 50 times. Big air bubbles come out every time I turn the wheel but the fluid doesn’t drop any. Also, I can hear the sound of gurgling from the rack when the wheels are turned. After doing this for a while, I crunk the car up and had power steering but the brakes were going in and out. I drove it down the road and once again the power steering went out and the brakes were non existent. If anyone has any ideas on how to fix this I would greatly appreciate it.
 
