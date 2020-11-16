No Power steering/ Power brakes at high RPM

Scottgf

Scottgf

Member
Nov 28, 2017
6
1
13
Southern California
Hello all,
I have a 97 Cobra that I do road racing track days. I've been chasing a problem with the power steering and brakes.
At high RPM like 6,100+ I lose power steering and brakes. As soon as it gets below that RPM everything is fine.
I've learned to "drive around" the issue but I would like to fix it so I don't have to worry about it anymore.
The car has a new quick ratio rack, a new pump and I replaced one of the hi pressure lines. I've bleed the system, and zero air is in the system.
Help!!!!

Thanks,
Scott
 

