No Power steering/ Power brakes at high RPM

Hello all,

I have a 97 Cobra that I do road racing track days. I've been chasing a problem with the power steering and brakes.

At high RPM like 6,100+ I lose power steering and brakes. As soon as it gets below that RPM everything is fine.

I've learned to "drive around" the issue but I would like to fix it so I don't have to worry about it anymore.

The car has a new quick ratio rack, a new pump and I replaced one of the hi pressure lines. I've bleed the system, and zero air is in the system.

Help!!!!



Thanks,

Scott