I'm rebuilding a salvage GT and I'm down to my last few issues to fix. The cabin fan dial 1,2,3,4, does not get any power. I also don't have power for the blower or the blower motor resistor (I've checked with voltage meter). I've checked the relay and the fuses (hopefully the right ones) and they all seem fine. So...What am I missing? I figure a short would blow the fuses. All help appreciated.