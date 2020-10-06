I have an 88 lx original V8 car that I’m putting a 5.0 in. I connected everything and yesterday when I put the solenoid on and turn the key I get a two lights on the dash but nothing happens. I put a test light to the solenoid and I’m only getting power on one side. The side where the starter cable is isn’t getting any power when I turn the ignition. I changed the ignition assembly, computer control relay and still nothing. I did find four wires coming from the harness in which I don’t know what they do. The Yel/red one has power when I switch on the ignition but I do not know where these go. Any help would be appreciated thanks.