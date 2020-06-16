No power to the MAF Sensor

T

ThatsNotThunder

New Member
Jun 16, 2020
1
0
1
28
Creve Coeur
Having troubles starting my 03 gt 4.6 , I get cranking but no firing. Hooked the scanner up for the live stream while cranking and my MAF reading stays at 0.09 lbs... After cranking the car I’m hearing a air leak near the firewall by the passenger side. I’ve wiggled the hoses to see if the “ssssssss” sound changes but it doesn’t.. Fuel and spark is reading good but I’m pretty much lost with the air leak. The MAF sensor is brand new and I have a k&n typhoon intake on it that’s brand new as well.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
BKM48198 Maf And 24lb Injectors Installed........do I Have To Reprogram The Computer By Removing He Power Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 11
90lxwhite SN95 "power Pipe" And Stock Maf W Vortech? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 32
musclemustangcb SOLD 96-04 2v Intercooled Vortech Setup Includes Power Pipe/b.o.v/mafs Flange....etc Engine and Power Adder Parts 5
Dagz Power pipe+lightning maf 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 3
D Power pipes/ supercharge intakes and mafs Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
X Vortech V2 + 4" power pipe, do we keep the MAF bracket? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 6
Foxfan88 power gain with bigger MAF?? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
R Problem with Anderson Power Pipe/75mm MAF/K&N Filter with s/c SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 4
svasica Will the Morpheus Power Pipe work with a Pro m 80mm MAF? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
FiveOCapri79 C&L MAFS---Power gain? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 24
M no power Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
SMOKEDYA Engine Hessitation then full power SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
R Electrical 91 LX Lost Power Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
M 93 fox body 5.0 with no power going to 20 amp circuit breaker at fuse box. HELP PLEASE!! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
J Engine 93 5.0 issues with iddle and no power. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
Willybill32 ‘86 Fox Door Upgrade 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
T Interior and Upholstery Power window troubleshooting 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
R 1995 Mustang power window does not work. 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
calmlikeabomb 96 Cobra power steering issue... what is this line? can I replace it? SVT Tech Forum 2
bbtwice Paint and Body Hole size for power window/door lock wire conduit Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
hoopty5.0 351 power! 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 21
B Fuel No power at fuel pu 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 2
S Electrical Ignition Issues No Power to NSS Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
Cammandobrando 97 cobra cobra , rear end, how much power will it take ? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
7991LXnSHO Interior and Upholstery Power lumbar questions Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
B Borgeson power steering box conversion 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
S Engine 1993 5.0 LX w/ 15k Miles.....no power above 3000rpms Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 12
V Electrical #8 fuse power draw SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
Habu135 Fox : How Much Power Does a Stock 1993 Cobra Make? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 7
Cammandobrando 97 cobra s trim 10lbs of boost horse power guess The Welcome Wagon 5
G One coilpack not getting spark but does have power at wire SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
T Engine Power valve Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 17
P For Sale PAXTON NOVI 2000 SUPERCHARGER KIT WITH 10 RIB RENEGADE BRACKET & ANDERSON POWER PIPE / FILTER Engine and Power Adder 3
P For Sale PAXTON NOVI 2000 SUPERCHARGER KIT WITH 10 RIB RENEGADE BRACKET & ANDERSON POWER PIPE / FILTER Engine and Power Adder 0
Foxslider Electrical issue... no power. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 11
P No power steering or brakes SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 4
L Electrical Voltage on GEM high power fuse terminals with fuse removed. SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 0
P No electrical power SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 5
B No power 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 11
R 1966 Mustang Brake Issues 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 9
T Suspension 2.3 power steering 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 3
G Windshield washer pump has no power 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 1
B 1968 power steering assist 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
J Electrical No power at ignition switch Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
6 66 inline 6 power steering 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
titanium1990 Interior and Upholstery Power window only goes up halfway? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
5 Horse power guess on my 14' GT 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 1
AUBURN1111 Drivetrain 2004 Cobra Power Steering Rack Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 11
JRerecich Engine '88 GT Has No Power Above 3000 RPM After Trick Flow 11r Heads Install Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 67
2 Electrical Power Window Wiring Nightmare.Please Help. SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
Similar threads
Top Bottom