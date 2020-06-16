No power to the MAF Sensor

Having troubles starting my 03 gt 4.6 , I get cranking but no firing. Hooked the scanner up for the live stream while cranking and my MAF reading stays at 0.09 lbs... After cranking the car I’m hearing a air leak near the firewall by the passenger side. I’ve wiggled the hoses to see if the “ssssssss” sound changes but it doesn’t.. Fuel and spark is reading good but I’m pretty much lost with the air leak. The MAF sensor is brand new and I have a k&n typhoon intake on it that’s brand new as well.