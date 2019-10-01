No reverse on my T5 manual tranny

K

Kosman

New Member
Oct 1, 2019
Vancouver
Hi all.
I am having reverse problems with my T5 manual transmission on my 2000 Mustang. It has 3.8 V6 on it. It does not go on reverse or 5th gear. Took it out reinstalled the reverse/5th gear fork. Bench tested it worked fine. Installed on the car and now it won’t shift into reverse or 5th gear.
Any ideas are highly appreciated.
 

