Electrical No spark at coil help!

titanium1990

titanium1990

Member
Jan 9, 2020
28
7
13
38
illinois
Sons car just stopped getting spark, ive been thru the no spark thread. Im stuck. We replaced the coil and ignition switch. I got 12 volts to the coil on each side. It reacts like its supposed to with a test light hooked up and motor cranking. Even with the coil wire off and the motor turning i have no spark at all at the coil. So that means a new distributor would not help me out right? I got to have spark at the coil first? The fuel pump primes and i got 12volts to the injectors. The grounds look good
 

