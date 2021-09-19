No spark svo

K

Kram_SVO

New Member
Sep 18, 2021
1
0
1
18
Alpharetta, GA
Hi, First post. I have an 86 SVO and i recently did a new clutch and all the goodies, drove for a week fine so i know i didnt mess anything up downstairs. Then i replaced the cap and rotor and drove fine for a day and a half, took it out the next morning and got up the road and it just died right in the middle of the intersection, pushed it home no clue what's wrong, Ive read other threads but none say that it drove fine first before dying all say it won't start off the bat. Thanks
 

  • Sponsors(?)


General karthief

General karthief

wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
Mod Dude
Aug 25, 2016
20,136
6,799
203
polk county florida
Shoot some starting fluid to it, just a shot, not much, all you want to know right now is if it starts with the shot then it's a fuel problem, if not it would be an ignition problem.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

M
Theft Light - Please Help!
Replies
12
Views
677
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
SorsCode
SorsCode
Rick88
Engine Stock 88 bucking at cruising speeds, my fist problem!
Replies
45
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Rick88
Rick88
P
cranks but no spark
Replies
5
Views
687
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
rbancy
R
M
MSD 6a Cranking but no spark issue driving me crazy.....
Replies
5
Views
2K
Classic Mustang Specific Tech
MustangIIMatt
MustangIIMatt
B
Cranks but won’t start
Replies
0
Views
575
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
broncoboi
B
Top Bottom