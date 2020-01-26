So 3 weeks ago I pull my perfectly running 87 GT with a new engine (less than 700 miles since installed) into the garage and swapped out the 19 lbs injectors for 24's removed the upper intake pulled the fuel rails swap them over put it all back together tried starting and now NO SPARK pulled it back apart checked all the wiring, not seeing anything wrong, change the coil and TFI module still no spark!

Now before everyone goes nuts about pulling codes mine has a Microsquirt ECU and I'm not sure how to get codes from it. All I change in the program was the injector size but when I plugged it into the car the Vac/Boost gauge is maxed out and red and when it's cranking the spark cut tab is also red! I'm really hoping someone can help me get this figured out! I'm at a loss with the Microsquirt.