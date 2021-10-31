First, I did search on here but did not see a thread, even though there most likely is one.



Here's the story: I have a 95 5.0 5sp that I picked up this summer to play with. Only known mods when purchased were smog pump delete and offroad h-pipe. I was driving one day and it "skipped"? twice a few minutes apart. By skip I mean it felt like I shut the car off and back on real quick. Then, as I was leaving an intersection, when I got to 2nd gear it died completely....and has not restarted.



Here's everything I've done/checked (all parts are new): coil, tfi, fuel pump, fuel filter, distributor cap and rotor. The car cranks very well but I still have no spark. The fuel pump was due to getting a whopping 10psi at the testing port. I have zero spark coming from the coil. I did the cel flash test and kept getting 133, no idea what that could mean. I checked numerous times and I swear that's what it tells me. I also did a continuity test on all fuses at the drivers side strut tower and under the steering wheel - everything checked out fine.



Any help would be greatly appreciated!