I got a 93 lx 5.0 fuel pump runs non stop with key on pump dose not shut off for prime try to start dose not even hit or try to start put fuel in intake fires right up and runs till fuel I put in runs out one injector wire hot with key on order noid lights have not came in yet replaced distributor with a new one still nothing get fuel to fuel rail but have not checked the pressure yet I jump injectors and they all click so they should be working attached video of how it runs when I put fuel in intakentube