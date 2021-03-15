Fuel No Start -- Fuel Pump Related

Got a no-start issue that's got me scratching my head.

Fuel pump is not coming on. I've traced power through the inertia switch and down to the harness plug that actually feeds the pump, and I've got 12VDC there, but the fuel pump will not kick on. I've given it voltage from a battery, and the fuel pump will operate that way.

I have also noticed the THEFT light is flashing about once a second instead of once every two seconds, but that light goes off when I do try to start the car.

This is a new one on me. Part of me wants to cut the plug off and just run straight wires to the fuel tank, but part of me wants to do this right. Anybody got any ideas?
 

