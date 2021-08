I was told alternator as the voltage gauge was erratic. Changed that. But found where the positive battery cable and alternator cable connect to fuse box was melted. Changed that out--rewired and all. Would not crank over. Just a click--like a bad connection. Suspected the starter. Tested.. And changed out. All lights work. Bells sound. Still no crank. I've now been without my car since April. Any help is very appreciated.