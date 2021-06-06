Hello all,



I recently completed a motor and transmission swap on my 90 GT and I went to start it for the first time this weekend but it was no dice, unfortunately, so I am looking for ideas.



The problem I am experiencing is this:



When I turn the key on, I have power. The fuel pump runs, the lights on the dash come on, the door chimes, however when I turn the key, I have nothing.



I can hear the starter solenoid clicking when I turn the key. I have tested the starter (which is an aftermarket one which required the change in wiring. I made a post about it when installing it) and the starter does work, just not when I turn the key. (It is wired with the trigger wire on one post, and everything else on the other post)



While poking around under the car I noticed is that the transmission does not seem to have a neutral safety switch and I am wondering if that could be my problem?



I swapped the car from an AOD to a built C4 and I realized that not only did I not connect the switch but that the C4 doesn’t have a provision for one. (At least not the same style as the AOD.)



So, based on what I have described here, does it sound like that could be the issue?



Can I bypass the neutral safety switch?



What are some other things I could / Should check?



Does what I am describing sound like a different problem all together?



I’d be happy to follow up with pictures or video if it helps clarify what I am asking.



thanks again for all your help.



-Justin