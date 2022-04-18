Electrical No start sometimes…..fuel pump not priming unless I tap FP relay

I bought this 1993 GT Convertible with 93K miles a couple weeks ago. It wouldn’t start so I followed the troubleshooting list. It would crank, but not fire. The FP would not stop priming. Long story short, I replaced the EEC relay and it was fixed. Now 2 weeks later it won’t start again. This time the FP won’t prime. If I tap the FP relay the FP primes continuously, but no start. I started going through the checks and randomly it decides to start just fine. WTH? I really hate getting stranded so I‘m considering replacing the FP replay with OEM part, new FP and maybe even send my ECM out for refurbishment just in case. Waste of money, maybe. Any thoughts as to why no FP prime and then an hour later it primes and starts? Maybe the pump is going bad? Grounds look okay….no major rust anywhere.
 

