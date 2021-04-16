Electrical "No start (spark) checklist" clarification question

Troubleshooting a no spark issue, and going through the checklist I found a point of confusion.

Jrichker's no-start checklist has this about the ignition switch:

G.) Ignition switch - look for 12 volts at the ignition coil red/lt green wire. No 12 volts, blown fuse link or faulty ignition switch. Remove the plastic from around the ignition switch and look for 12 volts on the red/green wire on the ignition switch with it in the Run position. No 12 volts and the ignition switch is faulty. If 12 volts is present in the Run position, then the fuse or fuse link is blown.
If I'm reading this right, it says that with the key in the RUN position, it suggests 2 outcomes:

1) 12V not present = faulty ignition switch
2) 12V is present = fuse link blown

I could be missing something, but it seems to make no sense. Is there a typo/missing information in those statements? That red/green wire goes to the coil plug on the coil, and I have 12V there, so it seems to me that the circuit is complete and the fuse link therein is not blown (e.g., typo in the checklist)
 

Top Bottom