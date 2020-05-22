Electrical No test pin connector?

Andresquintana.mma

New Member
Nov 28, 2014
Sorry posted in general/chat. Hey everyone bought an 88 gt about a year ago replaced the clutch then started giving me a surging idol. Bought a code reader and went to plug it in but can’t find the grey single wire test pin connector. Any idea if I’m missing something or if it’s somehow just got removed. I pulled the electorate off and still could t find it. Do 88s and older not come with the single test pin connector? I know this car has been converted to mass air flow and gas a cobra intake with 3.73 gears and exhaust. Just simple stuff that shouldn’t bother the wiring. Thanks for any help.
1590184839081.png
 

