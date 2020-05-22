No turn signals, hazzards, and taillights

I'm completely stumped, I have a 2004 GT Standard Trans with 105xxx miles and for a while now my turn signals and my hazards haven't been working but everything else did so I assumed it was the just the relay and I'll get it when I got time, the other day I noticed that my taillights were not on and all my brake lights were out then my cluster went dim and wouldn't brighten back up and everything in fuse 13 went out. So today I replaced fuse 33, 13 and 41 and the flasher relay but still no taillights, turn signals, cluster, or hazards but I got my brake lights back. My wipers works and high beams so idk of it's the multifunction. I'm not very good with electrical work yet. Is there a special fuse I'm over looking for my taillights and my turn signals?