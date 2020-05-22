No turn signals, hazzards, and taillights

J

Jimmy2Valve

Member
Sep 24, 2019
4
1
13
20
California
I'm completely stumped, I have a 2004 GT Standard Trans with 105xxx miles and for a while now my turn signals and my hazards haven't been working but everything else did so I assumed it was the just the relay and I'll get it when I got time, the other day I noticed that my taillights were not on and all my brake lights were out then my cluster went dim and wouldn't brighten back up and everything in fuse 13 went out. So today I replaced fuse 33, 13 and 41 and the flasher relay but still no taillights, turn signals, cluster, or hazards but I got my brake lights back. My wipers works and high beams so idk of it's the multifunction. I'm not very good with electrical work yet. Is there a special fuse I'm over looking for my taillights and my turn signals?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
tx65coupe Turn Signal / Hazzard Lights Issue Classic Mustang Specific Tech 4
Foxbody1995 Turn signals issues 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
S Turn signals on a 68 coup no work but flashers do 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
B Electrical 1987 GT turn signal/hazard light problem Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
Lake Martin John LED turn signal conversion 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
S Turn signal issue Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 53
L 2016 Front turn signals won't flash 2015+ Specific Tech 1
A Electrical Turn signal relay 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 0
Tavis 89 LX 2.3L - Turn Signal and Backup Light intermittently works 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 1
ngiotta Turn signals do not cancel automatically. 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 4
S Electrical Oh no not another 88’ turn signal thread! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
P Brake lights and rear turn signal mystery 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
P Brake and rear turn signal lights mystery Classic Mustang Specific Tech 0
M Why is my left turn-signal light always lit?!! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
M Help Turn signal issues 2005 - 2014 Specific V6 Tech 0
fiftyslost Sequential turn signal. 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 0
realtex 95 GT turn signal problem 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 1
Boricua86 Electrical 1986 GT Turn signal / Hazard lights relay locations Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
Dustin2v Electrical Sequential Turn Signals not working on one side? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 5
C Electrical 99 GT - Front Turn Signals not working SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 4
W Tail lights flash when I turn signals are on Classic Mustang Specific Tech 0
A Electrical Headlight and turn signal problems Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
B Progress Thread My 16's rear turn signal indicator 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 1
V Get Sequential Turn Signals Back 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 0
S Turn signal 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
D Help for Turn Signal problems 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
S 67 turn signal hood inserts Classic Mustang Specific Tech 0
S The Dreaded,No Brake Light,Hazard or Turn Signal for 94-04 Mustang. SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 0
E Rear Lights w/Amber Turning Signal 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
V Turn signal switch connector issue 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 9
candphall Scoop mounted turn signals 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 5
FetusLasVegas Electrical 89 GT, Front turn signals not illuminating with headlights Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
G Brake Light/turn signal issues 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 1
T 1968 mustang turn signals 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 4
Y trouble with 70 mach hood turn signal Classic Mustang Specific Tech 1
candphall Turn signal 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 12
MCF84 15-17 Front Turn Signal Swap 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 2
H Turn on blower motor and right turn signal flashes 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 1
F Turn Signal Problem 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 6
T Turning signals and flashers.... 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 1
Edbert Weird wiring problem with turn signal indicators (dashboard) Classic Mustang Specific Tech 3
S 1998 Mustang GT Hazard Lights and Turn Signals Mixed Up 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
plantmeister Where to buy rear turn signal sockets 88 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
plantmeister Electrical 88 mustang all lights work except REAR signals Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 13
MafiaMustang Low Voltage At Idle Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
IIGood Turn Signal Issue...flasher Module? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 5
W Turn Signal Housing Brackets 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
mhjo Rear Brake/turn Signal Light Dead 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 2
D 1997 Gt Convertible - Turn Signals And Top Motor Fails At Same Time? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
P Electrical Turn Signal "over" Cancelling Classic Mustang Specific Tech 2
Similar threads
Top Bottom