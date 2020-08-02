I’m troubleshooting an issue on a Mustang I’m working on. Thought I figured it out but guess not. I have 8 noid lights hooked up. Is all 8 supposed to light up at the same time? I find that kind of odd if they are but I could be wrong.



Issue I’m having is the car will not start. Has spark on all plugs, and has fuel. If you hold the pedal to the floor it will start but misses horribly and then dies. Smoke out the exhaust (fuel).



I have validated the TFI and Distributor are good. Coil is also good. I have nice strong spark at the plugs. I pulled the plugs and they are just soaked with fuel.



Thoughts?