Electrical Noid Light Question

SorsCode

SorsCode

Member
Jun 10, 2003
624
1
18
36
Bucyrus,OH
www.sorscode.com
I’m troubleshooting an issue on a Mustang I’m working on. Thought I figured it out but guess not. I have 8 noid lights hooked up. Is all 8 supposed to light up at the same time? I find that kind of odd if they are but I could be wrong.

Issue I’m having is the car will not start. Has spark on all plugs, and has fuel. If you hold the pedal to the floor it will start but misses horribly and then dies. Smoke out the exhaust (fuel).

I have validated the TFI and Distributor are good. Coil is also good. I have nice strong spark at the plugs. I pulled the plugs and they are just soaked with fuel.

Thoughts?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
D Noid light on, then flashing - what does it mean? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
95strokerPSU Noid Light and Injector Testing 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 7
Z Noid Light Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
wildmandave EFI tech- which noid light to use? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 2
T never avoid the noid 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 1
J Wrench light, limp mode, P060B, P2104, P2110 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 11
E Electrical Fog light plugs??? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 20
R Signal lights suddenly stop working Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 19
L Advice on 3rd brake light or not 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 8
R Sequential tail lights on 89 gt? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
N 67 mustang dash lights not working 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
J 351W stalls at traffic lights 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 5
S Emergency brake light issue 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
4 1964.5 Coupe tail light question 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 3
Bustedknuckle Automatic bight light switch? 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 3
N Replacement Options for 2001 Mustang SVT Tail Lights-Damaged in Hail Storm SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
Mixveez Interior and Upholstery Dome and map light dont work Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 9
C HELP 66 Mustang Backup light wiring under the dash. Classic Mustang Specific Tech 0
W 2002 mustang gt 5spd. conv., battery light on 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
J Hazard lights flashing before/after SJB replacement 2005 - 2014 Specific V6 Tech 0
foxbodybill89 Electrical E-fan indicator lights Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
C Electrical daytime running lights? (solved) 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 18
isaiahfig71 Brake light issue SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
J Help with DIY Sequential Brake Lights 67 Mustang Classic Mustang Specific Tech 0
G Electrical How to wire a small light to show fan status? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
ppost l\coolant light Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
L No Ambient lights 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
A Wrench Light Mustang GT 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 6
S EMERGENCY FLASHERS COME ON INTERMITTENTLY- UNCOMMANDED PERIMETER LIGHTING TSB? 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 0
L ambient light issues 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 0
Dans30250 88 GT Check engine light following 70mm throttle body and egr spacer installation Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 20
R 1966 Mustang Coupe Wiring 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 2
Conformist Installing '98 Mustang v6 Fog lights (Help needed) 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
C Rear quarter marker lights. 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
0 Brake lights aren’t working 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
B Electrical 1987 GT turn signal/hazard light problem Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
derek2079 Instrument cluster lights not working 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 7
B Strange Tail Light Problem 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
D check engine light 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 1
M Brake lights don’t work SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
dstewart291 Fog light relay fix 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 7
Brads2000 Reverse lights wont turn off.. SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 2
N Air bag light on !! The Welcome Wagon 6
F For Sale 1971-73 Tail Light Panel and Trim Interior Exterior Parts 1
N Air bag light going crazy! SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 3
N Theft light Stays on constantly SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 8
1 Engine Check engine light with no stored codes Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
H Interior lights and door locks 95 mustang GT convertible 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 13
derek2079 For Sale 1967-1968 Shelby Tail Light Bezels. Interior Exterior Parts 0
Z Electrical Light issues SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 6
Similar threads
Top Bottom