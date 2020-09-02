Noise after installation

I own 90 5.0 stang and it’s running all stock exhaust in other words to quiet for me so I decided to installed some shorty headers and x pipe cattless...well as soon as I drove out the shop I notice a particular noise I heard before especially on old cars I also have that same noise on my 96 Silverado work truck after the headers were replace as soon I give it gas u can hear it, it almost hears like if it was diesel or when u boiling water, I know it’s not notting major but that noise shouldn’t be there maybe wrong headers or some leaks? What can it be?