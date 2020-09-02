Noise after installation

R

rad4lif

Member
Mar 1, 2019
23
1
13
44
LA
I own 90 5.0 stang and it’s running all stock exhaust in other words to quiet for me so I decided to installed some shorty headers and x pipe cattless...well as soon as I drove out the shop I notice a particular noise I heard before especially on old cars I also have that same noise on my 96 Silverado work truck after the headers were replace as soon I give it gas u can hear it, it almost hears like if it was diesel or when u boiling water, I know it’s not notting major but that noise shouldn’t be there maybe wrong headers or some leaks? What can it be?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
S (HelpPlease)Weird slapping noise under valve cover after Cam Install+Rebuild, 2001 SVT Cobra Forged Rebuilt. SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 9
T Whine noise after supercharger install 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
S Trick Flow Stage 1 Install. Noises In The Valve Covers?? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
D Help! Engine Noise After Cai/tuner Install 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 14
mpeach1976 Noise In Front After Installing Lowering Springs 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 1
5 Installed 3g Alternator, Screeching Noise On Start Up. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
Lizard96 whining/whistling noise after JLT/Bama install 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
N Horrible Noise After Motor/trans Clutch Install 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 7
Akita87 Wobble/vibrating noise after clutch install on 06 mustang gt 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 1
Unreal281 Loud noise after cam install... SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 22
BLACKCOUPEGT Odd noise in 5th gear after short throw shifter install SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 16
Q 4.10 GEARS INSTALLED....HELP DIAGNOSE NOISE SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 11
KingofBattle119 Whining/whistling noise after throttle body install..? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 9
R Gear install noise and tuner shifts problem SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
P Help!!! Steeda Pulley Install Noise! 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 3
mustang1994bob noise after ajustable control arm install 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 6
D knocking noise after starter install Classic Mustang Specific Tech 4
C Noise after installing a BBK CAI SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 15
carbed 85 gt Rattling noise after aod install Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
tmoneyballin Got TKO installed, new clutch, put squeaking noise - is it throw out bearing? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 7
webb06GT Suspension noise after spring install 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 11
0 Noise after exhuast install HELP! SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 4
IBChillin32182 Rear end noise after MM LCA's install SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 12
U Mongoose kit installed......but is this noise normal? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 46
JTGrant Noise after installation of aluminum DS 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 15
Mustang78 Strange Bearing Noise After New Pinion/Carrier Bearing Install..Pinion Nut Torque?? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 13
Vanilla Mustang Just installed Steeda Pulleys, got a noise now SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 6
87_GT cluncking noise after install 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 1
uhoh5.0 Whistling noise after plenum/TB install? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 8
mustang07 C&L True Flow Intake and Diablo Sport Tune Installed...now hear noise 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 5
Fox_84 gear noise after new gear install Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
F Comp Cams installed, ticking noise, base circle problem? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 10
BLADDER92FOX I got gears installed,is it supposed to make any kind of noise at first??? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 22
Obsol3te Grinding Noise after Coil Over/A-arm install Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
B Clutch and Flywheel install = weird noises? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 16
R a weird noise after installing a mac o/r h pipe SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 16
S Installed Pro-Kit springs...questions and I have a hum noise. 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 3
ras50gt Installed new x-pipe: whistle type noise? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
BigChiefSmokem shifter gaskets noise reduction worth buying and installing one? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 7
R 3.73 installed. strange noise !! 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 10
G New gears installed, clunking noise?? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
D Knocking noise after intake install 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 10
S turn on noise after hu install mach 460 Mustang Sound & Shine All 0
ToplessStang Noise after Pro 5.0 Install SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
Starscream88 Annoying Ticking noise after Head install, Im thinking valvetrain Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 14
8 Noise after lowering spring install Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
1 Vibration and noise after installing shifter SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 1
SadbutTrue Popping noise out of newly installed rearend Classic Mustang Specific Tech 10
bjl95mustang Just installed msd 6al. Is it normal for it to make noise? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 10
iwannarace67 gears installed...now I have a noise?? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
Similar threads
Top Bottom