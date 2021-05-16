Noise from front driver side wheel area

I know this is a shot in the dark but looking for some suggestions.

My 71 Mach1 yesterday started making a noise which seems to be coming from the driver side front wheel area. I have not pulled the wheel off yet, need to when I get time.

Not that it makes a difference but I have the Ford Motor Co hubcaps with silver rings.

First I noticed a soft squeal sound when turning a slight corner like when it is hot and tires on pavement but this is quieter and not hot outside. Then after driving it 6 miles to car show, setting for 4 hrs. Driving home I started to hear a soft thumping and then a rattle like something was loose and rolling around (Hard to explain but best I can). It made the sound at all speeds. The fastest I got was 40 mp.

Note: I have been loosing fluid from the master cylinder 2 section reservoir from somewhere and needing to add fluid every so often but it was full.

What should I be looking for when I pull the tire off?