Noise from front driver side wheel area

J

JJHstang

Member
Sep 12, 2018
129
5
18
Fort Worth, TX
I know this is a shot in the dark but looking for some suggestions.
My 71 Mach1 yesterday started making a noise which seems to be coming from the driver side front wheel area. I have not pulled the wheel off yet, need to when I get time.
Not that it makes a difference but I have the Ford Motor Co hubcaps with silver rings.
First I noticed a soft squeal sound when turning a slight corner like when it is hot and tires on pavement but this is quieter and not hot outside. Then after driving it 6 miles to car show, setting for 4 hrs. Driving home I started to hear a soft thumping and then a rattle like something was loose and rolling around (Hard to explain but best I can). It made the sound at all speeds. The fastest I got was 40 mp.
Note: I have been loosing fluid from the master cylinder 2 section reservoir from somewhere and needing to add fluid every so often but it was full.
What should I be looking for when I pull the tire off?
 

