After driving my 1991 fox around town and parking it I shut the car off. I then hear this whiny moan coming from the rear. Is this the fuel pump making the noise? What else could it be?

Also if I let my car sit for two days or more it takes a about 6-7 seconds of cranking before it starts. If I let my car sit for a day or less it takes about 2-3 seconds before it starts. Is my fuel pump going bad? Its a ford 190 lph. It has about 30k miles on it.