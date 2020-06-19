Fuel Noise from the rear after shutting off car

CrazyRedFox

CrazyRedFox

Active Member
Dec 29, 2011
44
22
29
43
After driving my 1991 fox around town and parking it I shut the car off. I then hear this whiny moan coming from the rear. Is this the fuel pump making the noise? What else could it be?
Also if I let my car sit for two days or more it takes a about 6-7 seconds of cranking before it starts. If I let my car sit for a day or less it takes about 2-3 seconds before it starts. Is my fuel pump going bad? Its a ford 190 lph. It has about 30k miles on it.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


CrazyRedFox

CrazyRedFox

Active Member
Dec 29, 2011
44
22
29
43
Fuel pressure is 38-39psi with vacuum off with car running.
Not sure about the canister being functional but it is connected
Yes I hear it the pump prime before I start it and its quiet when car is running
 
General karthief

General karthief

wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
Mod Dude
Aug 25, 2016
16,625
5,308
193
polk county florida
Ok, here is what I would do: with the car running, go back to the fuel filler and take the cap off, turn the car off to see if the moan happens. If it does not moan that may indicate it is not venting properly.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
5 Rear end gear noise 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
C Drivetrain Rear Differential Noise 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 6
S Reoccurring squeak/chirping noise coming from rear. SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
T 2009 mustang rear end noise 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
R Right rear clunk when hitting bumps 2015+ Specific Tech 6
C Rear end/Tire/Suspension noise? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
E Drivetrain Rear end noise Question Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
J A/M rear sway bar popping noise 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
S 2013 GT rear noise? 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 0
R Noise coming from rear left wheel. Getting mixed information from facebook 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
P 2007 GT Grinding/creaking noise in rear when driving 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
M 98 cobra rear end noise 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
O 2003 GT Vert - Rear end noise 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
G Fox Opening Fill Plug Rear End - Noise 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
W Rear Noise Help!!! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
B Rear End Clunking Noise..... 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 1
S Grinding Noise Rear End Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
J Engine Rear Engine Bay Noise. Yay. 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 2
R Rear Noise Mainly On Deceleration 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 51
D Scrubbing Noise From Rear End When Turning Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
L 2015 Ecoboost Rear End Clunking Noise 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 5
C Grinding Noise From Rear At Low Speads 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 5
0 Please Help! 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
95Cbra5O Rear End Noise - Bad Carrier Bearings 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 0
M Rear End Noise, Help Please SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 14
J '06 Gt Auto, Rear Axle Noise Help 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 1
E Grinding Noise From The Rear 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 1
91redFox Weird Rear End Noise? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 20
J 94 Mustang Weird Noise In Rear 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 4
S Drivetrain Diagnosing Rear End Noise - A Couple Of Questions SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 4
Ingo Rear Suspension Noise, Need Help! 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 4
D Rear End Makes Clunking Noise And Feels Loose, Grey Metallic Colored Diff Fluid SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
G Drivetrain Rear Diff Noise 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 2
avp216 Horrible Squeaking/Grinding noise from rear... SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 18
RangerJoe Drivetrain Rear Gear Noise Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 19
xMalignancy 90 Mustang Rear End Noise Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
I Noise From Rear End When Braking Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
stangman11 Noise From The Rear Diff Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 18
Maxpowers Help diagnosing rear end noise SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 9
xXDSGMach1Xx REAR END NOISE 2004 Mach 1 SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 11
f8tlfiveo Rear end noise SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 6
f8tlfiveo Rear end noise SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 0
boostfrk How to distinguish between rear end noise and tire/road noise? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
CarMichael Angelo Massive rear end noise solution 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 42
B Rear-end noise 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 12
SteedaGT9150 Rear End Noise SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
T swapped rear end (complete) now having noises/clunking when turning? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
Maxium Rear end noise over speed bumps SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 7
L High pitch noise from right rear SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
W Rear End Noise SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 4
Similar threads
Top Bottom