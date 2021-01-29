Non standard hard brake line sizes?

Hi everyone! I broke a rear brake line on my 2001 V6 (no ABS) - the one that runs to the right rear caliper from the MC - and I’m having a super hard time finding the right size to splice in. The measurement of the outside diameter of all the lines in the car is 0.214” (7/32) or ~5.5mm. Obviously neither the 3/16 or 6mm lines I can find anywhere match correctly. Does anyone have a recommendation on what size to use here? I’m really hoping not to run a whole new line from the MC!