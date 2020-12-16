Ok I need a little help please I've got a 93 convertible mustang gt with automatic transmission I ran across some gt40p heads and upper and lower none egr intake I'm wanting to install it on my stock motor only thing done to it is 70mm throttle body and cold air intake and alternator upgrade also new injectors and bbk mass air meter I've got a super chip added to it also I'm about to do the electric fans and radiator and long tube headers but what I'm needing to no is what all is involved in installing the heads and intake?? If anyone can help me please thanks