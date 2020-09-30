Noob from Bend Oregon with a 1966 Fastback

Hello all. I just picked up a very nice and original 1966 Fastback 6cyl 3spd manual. A true barn find one owner car. I've owned a number or cars ranging from Ford, Chevy and Plymouth. Several muscle cars. I am going to spend a little time getting this car sorted out, but in the future I'm wondering if this is a car I should be thinking about a Coyote conversion or because this is a pure original car, should I be thinking about keeping it original. I have an early bronco that is also a barn find that is 100% original. I made important safety upgrades (brakes etc) but am restoring to original. It's has a 302 so it's got a v8. I'm not a big 6cyl kinda guy, because I believe that if you drive a car like this, there should be some ponies backing it up. I do have car with some big HP so I'm thinking seriously on trying to keep this one stock.

Your thoughts.
Greetings from Bend Oregon.
 

Welcome! I'd want some more power in that car as well. I wonder what it was like back in the 60s to be the guy with a fastback mustang that looks the part but has no bite with that little 6 in it. Have you considered keeping it period correct with a 289? You can always hang on to the 6 and 3 speed just in case you or someone else wants to put it back original at some point.

Post pictures!
 
