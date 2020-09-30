Noob from Bend Oregon with a 1966 Fastback

Hello all. I just picked up a very nice and original 1966 Fastback 6cyl 3spd manual. A true barn find one owner car. I've owned a number or cars ranging from Ford, Chevy and Plymouth. Several muscle cars. I am going to spend a little time getting this car sorted out, but in the future I'm wondering if this is a car I should be thinking about a Coyote conversion or because this is a pure original car, should I be thinking about keeping it original. I have an early bronco that is also a barn find that is 100% original. I made important safety upgrades (brakes etc) but am restoring to original. It's has a 302 so it's got a v8. I'm not a big 6cyl kinda guy, because I believe that if you drive a car like this, there should be some ponies backing it up. I do have car with some big HP so I'm thinking seriously on trying to keep this one stock.



Your thoughts.

Greetings from Bend Oregon.