Normal EGT Range?

Nov 21, 2020
- 1
- 0
- 1
- 22
Hey all.
I noticed via my stereo/Maestro that my EGT is ~1600F Max, 900 idle, and 1200-1300 normal use. Is this normal? I didn't take metrics before I installed a CAI, just curious if these temperatures are what one can expect.
Thanks
