Normal EGT Range?

B

bigbrainv6

New Member
Nov 21, 2020
1
0
1
22
Colorado
Hey all.

I noticed via my stereo/Maestro that my EGT is ~1600F Max, 900 idle, and 1200-1300 normal use. Is this normal? I didn't take metrics before I installed a CAI, just curious if these temperatures are what one can expect.

Thanks
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

B
Engine code p0118
Replies
4
Views
451
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
wmburns
wmburns
Mstng93SSP
Oil pressure dips to zero for split second when shifting into reverse
Replies
15
Views
555
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Steel1
Steel1
M
66 Oil Pressure gauge-barely reading
Replies
8
Views
461
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
MARKDTN
M
D
Engine Oil in Intake, normal?
Replies
15
Views
653
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
08GT500
08GT500
N
2008 V6 Mustang Won’t Cold Start
Replies
0
Views
62
2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk-
nraffy13
N
Top Bottom