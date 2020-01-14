Northwoods Shelby Club Open Track Events (Road America/Autobahn/Blackhawk Farms)

Join the Northwoods Shelby Club at the following HPDE events:
-April 25 & 26 Road America: $250/single day, $425 both days.
-June 6 & 7 Autobahn Country Club: Saturday $230, running North Track 12:00pm-5:00 pm and full track from 5:30pm -8:30pm. Sunday $185, running South Track. $375/both days.
-July 2-5 Road America: Thursday 7/2 is a true open track day run as much as you want, $425, stipulations apply. Friday, Saturday, Sunday: $275/single day, $485/two days, $685/three days.
-August 22 & 23 Blackhawk Farms: $195/single day, $340/both days.
-All makes welcome. For additional information please see: https://www.nwshelbyclub.com/
-Registration link to all events: https://northwoodsshelbyclub.motorsportreg.com/
-April 25 & 26 Road America: $250/single day, $425 both days.
-June 6 & 7 Autobahn Country Club: Saturday $230, running North Track 12:00pm-5:00 pm and full track from 5:30pm -8:30pm. Sunday $185, running South Track. $375/both days.
-July 2-5 Road America: Thursday 7/2 is a true open track day run as much as you want, $425, stipulations apply. Friday, Saturday, Sunday: $275/single day, $485/two days, $685/three days.
-August 22 & 23 Blackhawk Farms: $195/single day, $340/both days.
-All makes welcome. For additional information please see: https://www.nwshelbyclub.com/
-Registration link to all events: https://northwoodsshelbyclub.motorsportreg.com/