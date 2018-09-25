For Sale NOS 1994 Ford Mustang 3 tier Spoiler Rio Red part # F4ZZ 634421-C $200- + shipping. Huntsville, AL

G

GOvert

Jan 27, 2007
north central Tennessee Valley
You SN95 guys take a look. I just opened my time capsule and pulled out this spoiler. It's NOS Ford part# F4ZZ 6344210-C. Rio Red 3 pedestal spoiler. Ship date on label to Elk Valley Ford in Fayetteville TN was 10/17/1996. $300. Only one I've had my hands on. Anyone else seen this style spoiler on a 94-98? It's a wraparound style I guess you could call it.

No guarantee on color match but my research showed this part # as a Rio Red Spoiler.

This is a very nice spoiler that will make your Stang stand out from the others. Take a look at pics and decide before purchasing if this is the item you want or need. I will take $200 + $47.85 shipping to most places in the continental U.S. But message me your Zip Code so that I can confirm this. I Will ship only in continental U.S., may also pick up at my location in 35750 zip code.
