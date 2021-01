This is a NOS brand Big Shot plate kit for the factory 5.0 HO intake. This listing is just for the plate and lines. It does NOT include the solenoids , jets, bottle etc... those are easily available from many vendors. This kit can be jetted up to 300 hp. This plate kit on my stock coupe ran 11.80s. I’m located in Reseda CA in SoCal and prefer local pickup but will ship if needed. Price is $280 shipped