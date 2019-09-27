Not staying running!! Idle adjustment?

Diesel1277

Diesel1277

New Member
Sep 26, 2019
12
0
1
22
Tolland ct
I have a 1991 5.0 302 that I swapped into a 1995 bmw shell, I have the mustang ecu running the engine so everything that needs power should have it. I’m looking for things to check please. I have the ignition timing set close but have not set it with a timing light so that may be my issue itself, the engine has aftermarket internals mainly through ford racing and trickflow, everything except the crank shaft has been replaced I have .490 lift on the cam so I know it won’t be smooth.. anyway I have plenty of fuel due to putting a walboro 525 fuel pump and larger 18lb injectors. Anyway you guys would be able to shoot ideas as to why I can run it ok for about 2 minutes until it wants to die at idle? I can keep it running if I keep it above idle

Welcome to stangnet
do you have the diagnostic port? Is the spout there?
pull the spout and if it will idle, set the timing
check for vacuum leaks,we will start there.

I do not have a diagnostics port just the computer which has made my journey a struggle already lol, I will set the timing with a light but correct me if I’m wrong but I thought I saw you should get it warmed up a little before setting ignition timing? I have replaced the evap vacuum lines coming off the intake (I have a gt40 upper and lower intake ported by tmoss) and tried to go through the rest of them and replaced all that I could see. Although I just came across a breather that goes from my upper to Lower intake I believe I’m not quite sure what it is to be honest I will post a picture
image.jpg


PCV valve, there is also a screen under it that should be checked/cleaned

Ok I’ll look to clean that and put it back in, if that is not the issue do you think having the 525gph fuel pump is too much for the stock fuel regulator?

That's a lot of pump, aftermarket regulator?

No, the stock 30psi regulator and for some reason my fuel rail doesn’t have a shraider valve to see what’s flowing through so I might have to tap in just before the rail and see what the pressure is. I still have not gotten to timing it with a light but I have the weekend off so we’ll see how it runs after that and cleaning the pcv, I have that to one of the ports on the upper intake I don’t know if it matters which port?

I just got done doing a full rebuild with eagle rods, trickflow twisted wedge pistons which makes the engine bored .040 over making it a 306, twisted wedge heads, trickflow valves and roller rockers, ford racing hydraulic lifters, trickflow cam .490 lift, ported upper and lower gt40 intakes, 24lb injectors, edelbrock fuel rails, walboro 525 fuel pump, and aeromotive fuel regulator all run with -6AN fuel line set at 36psi, BBK 70mm throttle body, BBK MAF for 24lb injectors, ford racing dual timing chain. I set my base timing to 12 for initial start up and it sounded to be running good but wouldn’t idle so I adjusted the set screw on the tb until it could idle itself and checked timing with a light, then tried to run it. The idle was surging so I went to set my tps voltage but in order to do that I had to adjust the idle screw back almost 3 full turns and when set at .987v it wouldn’t idle but with my foot slightly on the pedal would stay running smooth. I replaced the IAC (which made my intake now whistle crazy loud?) and it runs smoother but still wants to die at idle. Do I need a tune or can I adjust the idle up to where it doesn’t die out and catches itself?
 

Attachments

  • Sponsors(?)


Diesel1277

Diesel1277

New Member
Sep 26, 2019
12
0
1
22
Tolland ct
It wasn’t bad at the valve end but getting it back on the upper intake will be a pain due to the port being behind and under
 
tsiemens

tsiemens

my welding skills arent really skills
Jul 14, 2018
132
27
38
41
ontario
my vacuum lines going under the intake are shot anyway but for a few months I've been torturing myself with figuring out how to change that
 
General karthief

General karthief

wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
Mod Dude
Aug 25, 2016
16,425
5,238
193
polk county florida
Just pop the upper off, easy peasy, makes for quick work on the vacuum lines, pcv and the screen. The grommet is likely shot too.
this may help
www.stangnet.com

1990 5.0 Mustang vacuum/emissons issues

Help! I just purchased my 1990 Mustang 5.0, 5 speed, original "7-Up" convertible and it had been non-operational since 2001. In evaluating this 61 K original miles beauty, the previous owner had done some R&R on the lines that attach to the plenum chamber and I am at a total loss of how to...
www.stangnet.com www.stangnet.com
 
  • Like
Reactions: tsiemens
tsiemens

tsiemens

my welding skills arent really skills
Jul 14, 2018
132
27
38
41
ontario
I eliminated my egr just today and i finally see the pcv. Next time they should bury it under more crap....
 
Diesel1277

Diesel1277

New Member
Sep 26, 2019
12
0
1
22
Tolland ct
Hey guys, I got my car tuned and it idles and runs great now but there’s always something. I idled it up to around 200 degrees to make sure the cooling system was working but it was overflowing when it hit temp and wouldn’t stop until I shut it off. I let it cool and tried to add coolant and run it again and the same thing happened. I had a Gatorade bottle with a tube into it going to the bottom and the bottle had fluid in it and by the time the car cooled down it has sucked the fluid out of the bottle. I’m going to make a bigger overflow tank out of aluminum tomorrow but does anyone have any input on if that seems to be a bleeding issue or do I have something else going on?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
T 88 Mustang Surges At Idle Won't Stay Running The Welcome Wagon 2
RlovellGT Engine 2001 Gt 4.6 Idle Rough And Will Not Stay Running SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 23
2k1GTBlack Car won't stay running at idle. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
S '90 won't staying running... Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
91GTstroked Engine AC compressor stays running? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 16
T Electrical 01 V6 wont stay running SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 13
B 1998 Mustang GT won’t stay running. SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
C Engine 5.0 will not stay running Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
C Engine miss fire doesn’t stay running. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 21
S Engine fires but wont stay running Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
S Left blinker stays on with running lights. SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 11
P Drivetrain 2011 wrecked Coyote won't stay running 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 0
Stonerboys Fuel 92 5.0 fox won’t stay running Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 11
R New Motor Wont Stay Running Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 11
C 99 Mustang Gt Won't Stay Running... SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
jdszx1122 Need Help Car Wont Stay Running! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
eric92 Won't Stay Running Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
S Fresh .020 Over Shortblock And H/c/i, Inj, Maf Wont Stay Running Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 14
A 90 5.0 Only Stay Running With Starter Engaged Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
S Car Won't Stay Running! Help! 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
gnx547 Installed Distributor And Car Won't Stay Running 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 2
Bmwz389 Mid Wire Tuck - Engine Fires Wont Stay Running Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 10
EGULL64 95 Mustang Gt 5.0 Won't Stay Running SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 4
SoFlStang Help... Car Stalled And Wont Stay Running Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
9 90 Mustang Wont Stay Running Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
T 90 Lx Fuel Pump Stays Running When Key On Wont Start When Cold Any Ideas? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 9
M 1989 Mustang Gt Will Not Stay Running At Cold Start Up. Please Help! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 15
Ryon Oud Won't stay running Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 15
old_blue Key wont stay on when cold. Have to hold key in run position Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 14
K 93 Lx 5.0 Ignition Wont Stay Running Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
P Car fires right up then stalls-Only stays running with MAF unplugged Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
Fotoman 70' 351C Starts But Will Not Stay Running? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 19
Ruthann Privitera 92 Stang 5.0 wont stay running! HELP.... Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
66stang351w 302 won't stay running Classic Mustang Specific Tech 7
P Wont stay running SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 5
T Car won't stay running SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 1
S THe 88 will start, but want stay running, Need some HElp 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 8
D Will not stay running... Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
9 wont stay running Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
Jaswir Cant stay running on a cold start untill you give it gas! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 17
trailblazr81 Car wont stay running, then wont restart SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 11
MustangLX-5.0 Now code 96. WTF? Engine wont stay running and backfires BAD Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
Bmwz389 1978 4 Cyl Hard to Stay Running. 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 3
N starts and runs but doesnt stay running - carbed Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
C Fuel pump stays running when key on engine off?? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 26
C Problems with 2.3 staying running 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 13
wheelyman19 car wont stay running SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
nick6690 engine wont stay running when cold Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
bdazzgt Help 96 GT wont stay running SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 6
8 HELP! 1988 will NOT stay running. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
Similar threads
Top Bottom