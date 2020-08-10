Not sure where to ask -HELP - Electrical Issues with 2005 mustang, was headlights and now wipers also random radio coming on without keys

We got it for my daughter in Feb and instantly spent $1500 on fixing wiring. The headlights do not work on high if they are turned on. Low beams work but when you click to turn high they go off completely. After $1500 that still doesn't work correctly but enough to get by....
The wipers went out last month... stopped working, stuck in up position.... replaced motor, it was fixed for a month.
Last week the car was parked and key was out and suddenly radio and interior lights came on and would not turn off without unplugging battery.
Did it once more and that time they went off by turning car on and off. Is it possessed? LOL
Tonight it started to rain and the wipers will not turn on again.

I've seen some things about wiring issues, computer glitches in rain, etc. If wipers wont work when its raining what's the point of having them?
Where should I start? What's the cheapest fix? If moisture is getting in can I wrap electrical tape somewhere specific or put the computer in a freaking Tupperware container? My daughter will be devastated if we have to sell her car because we're tired of all the little issues constantly being a nuisance. Motor and transmission and body are all great! It's a shame!
 

The early S197 cars such as your daughter's were prone to water intrusion at the base of the windshield, which would run down the inside of the firewall and cause moisture to run into the integrated power module and any other electronics in the passenger footwell. This would explain all of the symptoms you described.
 
Thanks, so do I just seal the area with caulk or something like that to limit the water intrusion? Do you think the integrated power module will need to be replaced or can I just clean it to remove moisture and corrosion to remedy the issue from repeating? She's 16 and changed the wiper motor with some help from her grandfather, should she be able to tackle that too?
 
If the Smart Junction Box has gotten wet (sorry, I work on BMWs all day so I called it by their name earlier), it's probably got corrosion inside and will probably need replacing. You can try letting it dry out and/or spraying an electronics cleaner in it, but the odds are not in your favor once malfunctions start. As far as how to fix the leak, here's the TSB from Ford:
 

