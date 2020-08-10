Not sure where to ask -HELP - Electrical Issues with 2005 mustang, was headlights and now wipers also random radio coming on without keys

We got it for my daughter in Feb and instantly spent $1500 on fixing wiring. The headlights do not work on high if they are turned on. Low beams work but when you click to turn high they go off completely. After $1500 that still doesn't work correctly but enough to get by....

The wipers went out last month... stopped working, stuck in up position.... replaced motor, it was fixed for a month.

Last week the car was parked and key was out and suddenly radio and interior lights came on and would not turn off without unplugging battery.

Did it once more and that time they went off by turning car on and off. Is it possessed? LOL

Tonight it started to rain and the wipers will not turn on again.



I've seen some things about wiring issues, computer glitches in rain, etc. If wipers wont work when its raining what's the point of having them?

Where should I start? What's the cheapest fix? If moisture is getting in can I wrap electrical tape somewhere specific or put the computer in a freaking Tupperware container? My daughter will be devastated if we have to sell her car because we're tired of all the little issues constantly being a nuisance. Motor and transmission and body are all great! It's a shame!