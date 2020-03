An air bubble or pocket will try to form at the highest point in the system. Maybe that's the upper radiator hose on yours. But you need to run it with the cap open until you are sure the coolant is flowing and you have topped it off. Some long timer here jacks up the front end to insure the radiator is the highest part. Mine have not been that stubborn.

At your heat range, I doubt 15w anything is actualy needed. Follow the manual. As far as Rotella and Royal Purple, if a major brand has a synthetic oil for less, you are likely to get just as good stuff from Quaker or Penn. Rotella makes some very good diesel truck engine oils, but the oil additive package may not match what your gas motor needs.