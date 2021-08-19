Drivetrain Notchy shifting

sav22rem22

sav22rem22

Active Member
Feb 6, 2020
208
26
38
19
North Carolina
So I bought a 2017 Mustang GT with an MT82 a few weeks ago. Everything has been fine up until yesterday when I took the car for a drive and did a rolling start pull. Everything was fine up until shifting to 4th, it’s like I was locked out of 4th and the revs just shot up. I was not powershifting either. Just high rpm shifting. I pushed in the clutch and let off the gas and it shifted just fine into fourth after that. However now shifting feels really notchy and just not great. As far as I’m aware all of the drivetrain is stock and is bone stock other than some cradle lockouts and an mbrp catback. I don’t think it’s the transmission whatever the issue is even though the mt82 is complete and utter garbage. It almost feels like my clutch isn’t fully disengaging. Does anyone have any ideas? If it is the clutch, I don’t want to put a stocker back in but I would like to maintain daily drivability and have no intentions of ever racing the car so does anyone have any good clutch recommendations that doesn’t involve changing out the fly wheel?
 

