Hey all. Im trying to finish up my 5 lug/4 wheel disc install.

I went with NVX wheels from LMR with 245/40/18 up front.



Brakes are ATS Brembos with 13.2" rotors.

FYI the calipers don't clear the wheel with out some flap wheel finesse but that's a separate problem



Originally I had second hand Steeda springs on the car(I don't know if they were the sport or the competition ones) and it was too low up front. wheels would rub on the fender lip at the top of the arch. I then bought a brand new set of Ford motorsport B springs and put them in this morning. They are supposed to be less than an inch drop compared to 1-1.25 from the steeda.



Well... They dropped the car as much if not a little more than the steedas.



I'm at a loss on how to fix the clearance other than stock springs but I don't want it that tall



Here is a pic with the steeds springs