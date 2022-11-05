Wheels-Tires NVX wheel fitment problem

Kid wita 5oh

Kid wita 5oh

Founding Member
Nov 5, 2000
1,152
38
68
Wakefield, MA
Hey all. Im trying to finish up my 5 lug/4 wheel disc install.
I went with NVX wheels from LMR with 245/40/18 up front.

Brakes are ATS Brembos with 13.2" rotors.
FYI the calipers don't clear the wheel with out some flap wheel finesse but that's a separate problem

Originally I had second hand Steeda springs on the car(I don't know if they were the sport or the competition ones) and it was too low up front. wheels would rub on the fender lip at the top of the arch. I then bought a brand new set of Ford motorsport B springs and put them in this morning. They are supposed to be less than an inch drop compared to 1-1.25 from the steeda.

Well... They dropped the car as much if not a little more than the steedas.

I'm at a loss on how to fix the clearance other than stock springs but I don't want it that tall

Here is a pic with the steeds springs
 

Attachments

  • IMG_20221105_152007 (1).jpg
    IMG_20221105_152007 (1).jpg
    387.4 KB · Views: 2
  • IMG_20221105_152007.jpg
    IMG_20221105_152007.jpg
    289.4 KB · Views: 2
  • PXL_20221014_205840017.jpg
    PXL_20221014_205840017.jpg
    742.1 KB · Views: 2
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

DemonGT
03 cobra wheels on fox
Replies
1
Views
369
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Mstng93SSP
Mstng93SSP
moelzokm
2004 Mustang V6 3.9 Wheel Fitment
Replies
1
Views
239
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
TIGGER
TIGGER
F
1993 Cobra flooding
Replies
16
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
manicmechanic007
manicmechanic007
B
Autocrossing my 95 GT convertible
Replies
38
Views
2K
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
7991LXnSHO
7991LXnSHO
KRUISR
Fox Rear Big Brakes with OEM parts
Replies
13
Views
974
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
Top Bottom
Hot
New
Forum List
Menu