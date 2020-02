BBK Mustang Aluminum Caster Camber Plates Brushed (79-93) 2525 Pick up a set of BBK Brushed Aluminum Caster Camber Plates for your 79-93 Mustang Fox Body for better handling and reduced tire wear!

nickyb said: Wow, I just finished string alignment of toe in.The car drives,steers fantastic.Gonna shop caster camber plates , and buy this weekend. Click to expand...

I am glad you knew how to do astring alignment so you were not looking at the cost of a new pair of tires in a short time. With all the changes parts, it’s surprising it went down the road even that well before adjustments.When I was looking at CC plates ten years ago, I took into account the top bushing/bearing material and if they were meant for lowered cars or not. If you do not have it lowered, are street driving, AND do not have alignment range of adjustment issues, the stock ones may be your best choice. Otherwise, the cheapest aftermarket ones are not likely to be what you want. I like these because of the poly bushing for enthusiastic street driving, not a spherical, metal one. They also look good and mount the strut higher for lowered cars So the strut is closer to the middle of it’s intended use range. The instructions do not specify what to do left or right, and BBK’s phone rep that day did not know what to tell the alignment shop pro, but putting them in the same has worked well. I am not sure this is the best price, but I like LMR’s catalog.