o2 sensor and egr issues please help.

I have an 06 mustang with the 4.0 v6 and a five speed i just recently acquired it and it had some issues. When i first got it, it was throwing codes for a couple o2 sensors and a map sensor code. I don't remember the numbers off the top of my head. anyways I had to replace the entire y pipe with one that had new cats and all 4 o2 sensors. when i finally replaced the egr the car started running like crap no power and a lot of spiting and sputtering. now im getting a code for bank 1 sensor 1 too lean. i have to pull the codes again but theres also an issue with bank 2 sensor 1. i dont think its getting power because its not heating up like its supposed to.. after the car sits over night i can go out and turn the ignition on and feel bank one get warn but bank two stays as cold as ice. if anyone has any thoughts i would really appreciate hearing them. im thinking im gound to have to rewire the 02 sensors and im hoping the will fix the rough idle.