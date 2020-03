The CCRM and PCM are not the same things. The PCM is located inside the right side passenger kick panel. The CCRM is located inside the front right hand fender well.



For the 1997 model year, all of the O2 sensors are on the same circuit with power via the red (R) wire. What is wire color of the burnt wire?



I'm a big believer in "know your enemy". The more information that you have the better. I don't mind paying for accurate factory diagrams and service manuals. IMO they are worth more than the weight in gold. I have an AllDataDIY.com subscription for every car that I own.