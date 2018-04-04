OBD 1 code 15.

Johnny H. said: Well after months of troubleshooting I found my problem. It was the ignition pickup in the distributor. I bought a msd street fire and replaced the msd billet. It fired right up. Now I just need to get the timing set because it runs kinda rough. I need to invest in a timing light. Good thing this wasn’t my daily driver. Thanks for all the help gents. Click to expand...

Revised 15-Apr-2016 to add fix for TFI hitting the thermostat housing while trying to set the base timing at 14°.

'

'

Glad that you found and fixed the problem.Here's some more help with setting the ignition timing...If you don't have access to a timing light, most of the larger auto parts stores will rent or loan one if you have a credit card or leave a cash deposit.Putting the distributor back in is fairly simple. Pull #1 sparkplug, put your finger in the sparkplug hole, crank the engine until you feel compression. Then line up the TDC mark on the balancer with the pointer on the engine block.The distributor starts out with the #1 plug wire lined up at about 12:00 with you facing it. Align the rotor to about 11:00, since it will turn clockwise as it slides into place.Align the distributor rotor up with the #1 position marked on the cap, slide the distributor down into the block, (you may have to wiggle the rotor slightly to get the gear to engage) and then note where the rotor is pointing.If it still lines up with #1 position on the cap, install the clamp and bolt. If not, pull it out and turn 1 tooth forwards or backwards and try again. Put the #1 spark plug back in and tighten it down, put the clamp on the distributor, but don't tighten it too much, as you will have to move the distributor to set the timing.If it doesn't align perfectly with #1 position, you can turn the distributor until it does. The only problem is that if you are too far one way or the other, you can't turn the distributor enough to get the 10-14 degree optimum timing range. If the TFI prevents the distributor from being turned enough to get 14°, there is a simple fix. Pull the distributor out and turn the rotor 1 tooth counterclockwiseThe #1 position cast into the cap MUST have the spark plug wire for #1 cylinder in it. Do it differently and the timing for the fuel injectors will be off. The computer uses the PIP sensor to time injector operation by sensing the wide slot in the PIP sensor shutter wheel. If the injector timing of #1 and the firing of #1 do not occur at the right time, the injector timing for all other cylinders will be affected.Paint the mark on the harmonic balancer with paint -choose 10 degrees BTC or 14 degrees BTC or something else if you have NO2 or other power adder. I try to paint TDC red, 10 degrees BTC white and 14 degrees BTC blue.10 degrees BTC is towards the drivers side marks.setting the timing beyond the 10 degree mark will give you a little more low speed acceleration.you will need to run 93 octane to avoid pinging and engine damage. Pinging is very hard to hear at full throttle, so it could be present and you would not hear it.diagram of what it looks like. Not all the marks are shown for ease of viewing.---------------- >The ' is 2 degrees.The ! is TDCTheis 10 degrees BTCSet the timing 5 marks BTC. Or if you prefer, 5 marks towards the driver's side to get 10 degrees.To get 14 degrees, set it 7 marks BTC. Or if you prefer, 7 marks towards the driver's side to get 14 degrees.The paint marks you make are your friends if you do it correctly. They are much easier to see than the marks machined into the harmonic balancer hub.At this point hook up all the wires, get out the timing light. Connect timing light up to battery & #1 spark plug. Then start the engine.Remove the SPOUT connector (do a search if you want a picture of the SPOUT connector) It is the 2 pin rectangular plug on the distributor wiring harness. Only the EFI Mustang engines have a SPOUT. If yours is not EFI, check for a SPOUT: if you don’t find one, skip any instructions regarding the SPOUTStart engine, loosen distributor hold down with a 1/2" universal socket. Shine the timing light on the marks and turn the distributor until the mark lines up with the edge of the timing pointer. Tighten down the distributor hold down bolt, Replace the SPOUT connector and you are done.The HO firing order is 1-3-7-2-6-5-4-8.Non HO firing order is 1-5-4-2-6-3-7-8