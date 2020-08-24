Fox OBD/ computer question

So I’ve gotten the car all back together, there’s no leaks I can find, but it runs poorly at start and isn’t smooth at all. So I hooked up my Innova code reader and it thought the car was a 6 cylinder. Tried again and it said 4 cylinder. So I bought a new code reader and it registered as an 8 cylinder but the gave me a 66 code. I checked the MAF voltage and all seems ok.

I tried again and now it thinks the car is a 6 cylinder again? Anyone else have these problems? Batteries are fresh in the device.
 
Displaying 6cyl is common with testing with the Innova 3145. Many people, including myself, will get that even if the vehicle is running perfectly fine. I would ignore it and push through with your diagnostic testing.
 
