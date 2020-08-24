So I’ve gotten the car all back together, there’s no leaks I can find, but it runs poorly at start and isn’t smooth at all. So I hooked up my Innova code reader and it thought the car was a 6 cylinder. Tried again and it said 4 cylinder. So I bought a new code reader and it registered as an 8 cylinder but the gave me a 66 code. I checked the MAF voltage and all seems ok.



I tried again and now it thinks the car is a 6 cylinder again? Anyone else have these problems? Batteries are fresh in the device.