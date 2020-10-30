Is this thing a part of the body harness? I have an engine, ECU, starter, and body harness from an 04' GT and can't seem to find the OBD connector. I did find a small bundle of wires on the body harness that had whatever connector it was, cut out. I was thinking that might be the OBD port? If so, do the V6 and GT have the same wiring as far as the OBD port? I can goto the junkyard and cut one of these out of a mustang, but the GT's are hard to come by, while there's hundreds of V6's.