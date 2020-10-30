OBD port

africansnowowl

africansnowowl

Active Member
Apr 29, 2020
79
27
28
37
San Antonio
Is this thing a part of the body harness? I have an engine, ECU, starter, and body harness from an 04' GT and can't seem to find the OBD connector. I did find a small bundle of wires on the body harness that had whatever connector it was, cut out. I was thinking that might be the OBD port? If so, do the V6 and GT have the same wiring as far as the OBD port? I can goto the junkyard and cut one of these out of a mustang, but the GT's are hard to come by, while there's hundreds of V6's.
 

Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

i'm familiar with penetration
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
33,619
9,905
224
Massachusetts
Its part of the dash harness, located under the steering wheel. OBD2 port wiring is pretty standard so I would be pretty confident that the port configuration, and wire colors would be the same on the SN95
 
