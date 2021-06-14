Obd2 port not working - all fuses are good.

Hi,



my 2018 obd2 port is not working, when I plug my scan tool in. There’s absolutely no power to it.



the cigar/12v aux fuse was blown but I changed it and there’s still no power.



I did find this “smart” type device that I’ve researched a little and wonder if it infact could be the problem. When I pull the connector out of the back of it and plug it back in you can here things power cycling. So, I’m pretty sure there is power - just nothing when I plug in the scan tool to the obd2 port.

Attached is a pic of what it looks like.



Do these go bad?