Obd2 port not working - all fuses are good.

M

mswprintsmedia

New Member
Jun 14, 2021
1
0
1
39
Texas
Hi,

my 2018 obd2 port is not working, when I plug my scan tool in. There’s absolutely no power to it.

the cigar/12v aux fuse was blown but I changed it and there’s still no power.

I did find this “smart” type device that I’ve researched a little and wonder if it infact could be the problem. When I pull the connector out of the back of it and plug it back in you can here things power cycling. So, I’m pretty sure there is power - just nothing when I plug in the scan tool to the obd2 port.
Attached is a pic of what it looks like.

Do these go bad?
 

Attachments

  • 6C3A4338-70B7-44AE-8364-F87F17C563A3.jpeg
    6C3A4338-70B7-44AE-8364-F87F17C563A3.jpeg
    15.7 KB · Views: 2

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

D
Convertible top issue and wipers don’t work
Replies
0
Views
68
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
DeliriousGT
D
O
94 Cobra driver's power seat /AUX / lumbar stopped working
Replies
2
Views
548
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
Ohliver
O
NurseGuy
OBD2 port occupied with something
Replies
0
Views
393
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
NurseGuy
NurseGuy
foxbodybill89
Electrical sudden electrical issue
Replies
2
Views
348
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
foxbodybill89
foxbodybill89
S
1995 Ford Mustang 3.8L V6 - Electrical Issues - Need Help!
Replies
8
Views
2K
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
skimbap
S
Top Bottom